(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leicester City’s confirmed retained list following their Premier League relegation has offered insight into the rebuild ahead, but one player already has his future secured.

As reported on the club’s official website, 11 players have departed the Foxes, including three experienced professionals and eight from the youth ranks.

Jamie Vardy, Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen are the headline trio to exit following the expiry of their contracts.

Vardy’s departure marks the end of an era, as the former Fleetwood striker scored his 200th goal in his 500th and final appearance – with the 38-year-old now linked with a shock move to Tottenham.

Preston move quickly for 6ft4in keeper

Iversen has already found a new home, joining Preston North End on a four-year deal.

The Danish shot-stopper had previously played for the Lancashire side in two loan spells and made just 17 appearances for Leicester across seven years.

Speaking about his return (via pnefc.com), the 26-year-old said: “I love it here. It’s the most I’ve been happy. Preston is where I’ve played my best football.

“Preston feels like home for me. Everyone around the club are good people and the fans too. I just love it here so it’s a no brainer for me to come back.”

Alongside the senior departures, Leicester have also cut ties with eight younger players: Oliver Ewing, Harvey Godsmark-Ford, Ben Grist, Deniche Hill, Liam McAlinney, Arjan Raikhy, Joe Wormleighton and Brad Young.

The East Midlands outfit are also facing further turbulence off the pitch.

Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to be dismissed as manager, with Russell Martin the leading candidate to replace him after Sean Dyche reportedly turned down the move.

Leicester’s off-field issues could worsen, with fresh profit and sustainability charges leaving the club at risk of a points deduction.

A team of players out the door, the manager set to follow them and a possible points deduction looming – it’s a worrying time at the King Power Stadium.