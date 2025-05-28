Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, celebrates with the Premier League trophy. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they have made enquiries for the 22-year-old French defender, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official offer to sign the player. The defender has a £74.5 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay up for him.

Liverpool plot another Bundesliga raid

It is no secret that Liverpool need another quality central defender, and manager Arne Slot is keen on the 22-year-old. Liverpool are expected to sign Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from the Bundesliga this summer. It will be interesting to see if they decide to sign Lukeba as well.

The player is highly rated across Europe, and Peter Bosz described him as a player who has “real talent with real potential.”

Castello Lukeba to replace Konate?

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks. The player is yet to sign a contract extension with the club, and his contract will expire in 2026. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince him to sign a new deal with them.

Lukeba could be an excellent alternative to his compatriot.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite exciting for him as well. The Premier League champions have an exceptional squad and a quality manager. They are likely to challenge for major trophies regularly, and any player would be attracted to the idea of joining them.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The defender has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid as well. There is no doubt that he is good enough to play for all three clubs, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.