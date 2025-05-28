Liverpool overtaken by Chelsea in transfer race due to Florian Wirtz preference

Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Due to their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, Liverpool could lose out on signing one of their transfer targets.

The Reds are looking add creativity to their team after winning the Premier League title.

Having seen the club lose Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, manager Arne Slot is looking to add more creative players to his side.

The Merseyside club are involved in talks to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen who is expected to become the club’s record signing.

However, their attention and focus towards Wirtz could mean that they lose out on another target, RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons.

Chelsea are leading the Xavi Simons race

Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunners to sign RB Leipzig’s attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, overtaking Liverpool in the pursuit of the Dutch international, according to Bild as reported by Fussball Transfers.

Simons, who scored 11 goals and provided 8 assists in the Bundesliga during the 2024–25 season, has attracted interest from several top European clubs.

Initially, Liverpool were keen on securing Simons’ services but their focus shifted towards Leverkusen’s Wirtz, who is reportedly set to join the Reds in a record-breaking £126 million deal.

With Liverpool concentrating on finalising the Wirtz transfer, Chelsea are poised to capitalize on the opportunity to bring Simons to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool might face a transfer setback

Xavi Simons in action for RB Leipzig
Simons’ versatility and creativity make him an attractive prospect for Chelsea and they would love to sign him over their rivals Liverpool this summer.

Having qualified for the Champions League next season, manager Enzo Maresca wants to make attacking signings to add depth and quality to his side.

Along with their interest in Simons, the Blues are looking to make a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo who is unsettled at Santiago Bernabeu.

