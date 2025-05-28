Man City ready to ruin Man United transfer plans by targeting move for 32 G/A playmaker

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United could be involved in a transfer battle this summer.

With both the clubs looking to add creative and attacking options in their team, they are targeting the same player from Ligue 1 to add quality to their side.

Man City have added Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki to their shortlist of attacking midfield targets as the club begins planning for the upcoming transfer window.

According to The Telegraph, City have made contact to inquire about the financial terms surrounding Cherki’s potential departure from Lyon.

The 21-year-old French playmaker is considered one of the brightest young talents in Ligue 1, known for his exceptional dribbling, creativity and flair in tight spaces.

Man City join Rayan Cherki race

Cherki has already made over 100 senior appearances for Lyon and has represented France at multiple youth levels.

His technical skill set and versatility across the attacking third make him a natural fit for Pep Guardiola’s possession-based, fluid system.

City’s interest in Cherki comes as part of their transfer strategy this summer which is surrounded around getting new attacking midfielders.

Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White remains another name on the club’s radar.

Both players are seen as high-upside options who could grow into important roles within City’s evolving squad, especially as the club consider long-term succession planning for key midfield figures like Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva.

Man United are also interested

City have made preliminary contact to understand the cost of a potential deal, though no formal bid has yet been submitted.

The Premier League side will face competition from their city rivals Man United who are also targeting a move for the Lyon playmaker.

With 12 goals and 20 assists for the French club this season, Cherki has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Exclusive: Man United and Man City go against each other to sign €45 million midfielder