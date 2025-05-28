(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United will be active in the summer transfer window to address the issues facing the squad.

The Red Devils finished the Premier League season in 15th position and also lost against Tottenham in the Europa League final.

It was their worst season ever domestically and that has triggered shockwaves around the club who are now ready to show their ambition in the summer transfer window by making news signings and adding quality and depth to the side.

Man United are preparing for a busy summer

The Premier League giants have reportedly put Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee up for sale this summer as they prepare to sign new attackers.

Ruben Amorim is edging closer to make his first summer signing at the club as Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha is soon expected to complete his move to Old Trafford.

Another player who is struggling to stay at the club after his poor form for two seasons in a row is goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Having made high-profile errors once again this season, Amorim is set to replace the struggling 29-year-old star.

Man United are considering a summer move for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as they look to revamp their goalkeeping department ahead of the 2025/26 season, according to GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils are keeping a close watch on the England U21 international following his exceptional performances in the Championship.

Trafford has emerged as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in English football.

After a commanding campaign with Burnley under Scott Parker, Trafford’s reputation has soared.

James Trafford has impressed at Burnley

He played a crucial role in helping the Clarets earn promotion back to the Premier League, conceding just 16 goals in 45 Championship appearances and maintaining an impressive level of consistency throughout the season.

Burnley finished with a staggering 100 points, and Trafford’s performances were key to their dominance.

Trafford fits United’s profile for emerging talent, young, homegrown, and with Premier League potential.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is another goalkeeper on the radar of United to replace Onana this summer.

