Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gives instructions to his players. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign the highly talented Southampton defender Harley Emsden-James.

The 16-year-old is highly rated across the country, and top clubs are looking to sign him. According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are ahead of their rivals in the race to sign the player.

Man United have an edge

The report further claims that Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox could play a key role in getting the deal done. He has worked at Southampton in the past, and his connections at the Premier League club could help Manchester United seal the transfer.

Manchester United have done well to nurture talented young players over the years, and they could help the 16-year-old fulfil tremendous potential in future. He could develop into an important player for Manchester United with the right guidance.

Arsenal and Chelsea want Harley Emsden-James

Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on Emsden-James. They are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they have been fighting for major trophies consistently. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the 16-year-old to join the club.

Any club hoping to sign the player will have to pay a compensation fee of around £1 million. It is fair to assume that all three clubs have the financial resources to afford him.

Finally, Chelsea have been linked with the player as well. They have shown a willingness to bring talented young players in recent seasons, and they are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent at the club. It will be interesting to see if they decide to come forward with an offer to sign the talented young defender.

The opportunity to join clubs like Arsenal, Manchester United or Chelsea will be quite exciting for the youngster, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.