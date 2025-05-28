Ederson of Atalanta BC in action during a Serie A match (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing the Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer.

According to a report from Tutto Atalanta, they have already begun preliminary contacts to sign the 25-year-old. He will be out of contract in 2026, and the Italian outfit are under pressure to sell him for a reasonable amount of money this summer.

They will not want to lose the Brazilian on a free transfer next year. It is unlikely that he will sign an extension with them, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Man United and Liverpool need midfield depth

Manchester United could use more creativity and control in the middle of the park, and the Brazilian would be the ideal acquisition. Ederson will add goals, creativity, and defensive cover to the side. The midfielder has five goals to his name in all competitions this season, and he has picked up two assists as well.

Similarly, Liverpool need more depth in the midfield. Ederson could prove to be a solid acquisition for the Reds. He is a hard-working midfielder who will help out creatively as well. He has shown his quality against Liverpool in the European competitions previously. There is no doubt that he has physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League.

He could be available for a reasonable amount of money because of his contract situation, and this is a golden opportunity for the English clubs to get the deal done.

Barcelona keen on Ederson

Meanwhile, Barcelona are keeping tabs on the player as well. The Spanish champions need to improve their squad in order to do well in the UEFA Champions League, and signing a quality Central midfielder would be a wise decision.

The 25-year-old will look to test himself at a higher level, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League or La Liga could be quite exciting for him.