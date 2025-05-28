Man United star’s future in doubt as manager admits permanent deal will be difficult

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during a training session. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has admitted that retaining Manchester United winger Antony will be difficult, despite the player’s impressive contributions during his time in Seville.

The winger, who joined Betis on loan from Man United, has found renewed form and confidence in La Liga, but a permanent stay is far from certain due to financial complications.

Pellegrini praised the player’s growth and mentality, particularly his desire to prove himself after a challenging spell in England.

Man United star has impressed in Spain

“He wanted revenge,” said the Betis boss, reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“He’s a great player, and it was a good time here for him to improve and get back to his best.”

Since arriving in Spain, the forward has become a key figure for Betis, rediscovering the flair and creativity that made him one of Europe’s most talked-about prospects.

His performances have not only helped the club push for European qualification but have also reignited interest in his long-term future. However, his parent club’s hefty €100 million investment continues to loom over any negotiations.

Pellegrini was candid about the difficulties Betis face in making the move permanent.

Real Betis want to keep Antony

“We’d like to keep him here,” he added.

“But it’s not easy when you pay 100 million for a player.”

The comments reflect the financial reality for Betis, who often rely on the loan market to bring in high-caliber talent.

Despite the mutual interest, bridging the financial gap with a club like United poses a serious challenge.

With the summer transfer window approaching, all eyes will be on whether the winger returns to Old Trafford to fight for his place or seeks a permanent escape in a league where he’s rediscovered his rhythm

The player does not to return to United and is looking to continue his career in Spain but it depends on what Man United want rather than the player.

