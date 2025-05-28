Abde Ezzalzouli of Real Betis scores his team's first goal whilst under pressure from Malo Gusto of Chelsea. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are up against Real Betis in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League today, and they are currently trailing 1-0 after the first half.

A goal from Abde Ezzalzouli early in the game has given the La Liga outfit a well-deserved advantage, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can turn it around in the second half.

The Blues were all over the place during the first half, and they could have easily conceded more than once. Malo Gusto, in particular, struggled at the back, and former Chelsea midfielder Steve Sidwell believes that Enzo Maresca should have started Reece James instead.

Malo Gusto struggled in the first half

Sidwell said on BBC: “A change needed to happen for Chelsea. I was surprised Reece James didn’t start in the first place. You play your captain in a European cup final. Malo Gusto wasn’t at the races”.

Reece James on in the second half

Chelsea have decided to bring on the 25-year-old at the start of the second half, and it remains to be seen whether he can impose himself on the game and help Chelsea at both ends of the pitch. Given the performance of Gusto in the first half of the game, it was a necessary change, and the England international could make a big difference for them during the remainder of the game.

The £45k-a-week French defender never really managed to settle into the game, and his lack of experience in a major cup final was evident. Gusto has had a mediocre campaign, and he has been linked with an exit as well.

Chelsea will be desperate to win the cup competition and finish the season strongly. They have done well in the Premier League, and they have secured Champions League qualification. They will look to end the season with silverware, and it would be a huge boost for their morale.