Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Cole Palmer. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea have turned it around in the second half against Real Betis in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League, thanks to Cole Palmer.

After going down 1-0 in the first half of the final, they are now 3-1 up in the second half.

Chelsea attacker Cole Palmer has played a decisive role in the Blues turning it around. Even though he has failed to find the back of the net himself, he has created two vital opportunities for his teammates, Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson.

Jadon Sancho has scored the third goal of the game for Chelsea, and the Blues are now in the driving seat, with just a few minutes left.

Palmer has been the game-changer for Chelsea

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has hailed the England International for his crucial performance in the final so far, and he has labelled Palmer as a magician.

He said on BBC: “Absolutely brilliant from Cole Palmer. He draws the defender in, drops a shoulder and turns him on a dime. A fantastic goal from Chelsea, all because of Cole Palmer. He is a magician.”

Cole Palmer has been a star for Chelsea

Palmer has been outstanding for Chelsea ever since he joined the club, and he has established himself as one of the best attackers in English football. It is no surprise that he has produced a defining performance in the final for the Blues. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can hold onto their advantage and win the cup.

Chelsea have done quite well in the league this season, and they have secured Champions League qualification for the next season. However, winning a trophy will lift the spirits around the club and give them a huge confidence boost ahead of the next season.