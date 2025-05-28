Wolves hand United a costly ultimatum to secure Cunha agreement

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Manchester United have triggered a release clause to land a Premier League forward – but a key detail of the deal will sting in the coming weeks.

The Old Trafford club are closing in on a £62.5million move for Matheus Cunha after agreeing to match the clause in his contract with Wolves.

The Midlands side had earlier rejected a bid to stretch the payments over five years, a decision that could significantly alter United’s summer budget.

Instead, BBC Sport reported that the full fee must now be paid in three instalments across two years.

That refusal to compromise means Ruben Amorim’s side face a much tighter financial window as they look to reshape their squad following a disappointing end to the 2024/25 campaign.

Matheus Cunha will be part of a new-look Man Utd attack

The Brazil international has been a bright spark in a struggling Wolves side, netting 33 times in 92 appearances since initially joining from Atletico Madrid in January 2023.

United now have permission to speak to the 26-year-old and a medical is expected to be arranged soon, with the player already setting his sights on which shirt number he wants to wear.

Given the terms of the deal, it’s likely the club will aim to finalise the transfer as early as possible to avoid further financial complications later in the window.

Wolves’ firm stance will come as a blow to United’s summer strategy, especially as they look to offload fringe players to raise funds.

It feels clear that Alejandro Garnacho will be one of these departing players, as the Old Trafford club look to offload their homegrown talents in order to invest more heavily in their squad.

There’s also interest in other forward options, but committing over £60m in the opening stages of the window could reshape priorities elsewhere in the squad.