David Ornstein has claimed that Arsenal are likely to make a blockbuster centre-forward addition in the summer transfer window, and that it could come down to a straight choice between either of two players.

Two of the hottest names in the Gunners rumour mill right now are Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, with the Premier League runners-up having reportedly entered talks for the Slovenian hitman and met with the Sweden international’s representatives.

The Athletic reporter was speaking on NBC Sports when he outlined the state of play regarding the likelihood of one of those marquee names coming to the Emirates Stadium during the off-season.

Ornstein said: “They’ve got a decision to make between Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig and Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting Lisbon, both fantastic options and talents. I do expect one of them to come into the Emirates Stadium this summer.”

Gyokeres and Sesko have both had an excellent season

Arsenal have reportedly offered €70m (£58.7m) for Gyokeres, but the Portuguese champions will almost certainly hold out for much more than that for a player who’s scored an incomprehensible 54 goals in 52 games this season.

Six of those came in the Champions League (including a hat-trick against Manchester City), which should quell any accusations of him being a mere flat-track bully in the Primeira Liga.

If the Gunners are unable to land the 26-year-old, then Sesko would certainly be a more than adequate alternative, should they succeed in luring him from RB Leipzig.

A 21-goal campaign for the Slovenian mightn’t be anywhere near as prolific as Gyokeres, but that tally still suggests that he’d give Arsenal a much greater cutting edge in the final third than what Mikel Arteta has had this season.

Signing either of them could make all the difference for Arsenal next season

If the north Londoners manage to bring either of those to the Emirates over the summer – as Ornstein is expecting – it should put them in a far better position to challenge or maybe even topple reigning champions Liverpool next season.

The lack of a truly reliable goalscorer has undoubtedly hampered the Gunners – nobody in Arteta’s squad hit double figures in the 2024/25 Premier League – but signing a Gyokeres or Sesko would surely remedy that notable weakness at Arsenal.