Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, reacts during a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are expected to sign the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz this summer, but it seems that Real Madrid could look to hijack their move for the German International.

The deal is not complete yet, and a report from Spanish publication AS claims that Real Madrid could swoop in at the last moment. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish club come forward with an official offer to sign the player.

The 22-year-old is one of the best young players in the world, and if Real Madrid manages to secure his signature, it would be a major coup for them. Wirtz has been labelled as “absolutely exceptional” previously.

Liverpool have already submitted their first official offer for Wirtz.

Can Liverpool secure Florian Wirtz move?

Liverpool will certainly be worried about the situation, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line quickly. Real Madrid have appointed Xabi Alonso as their manager, and the Spaniard played a key role in the development of Wirtz during his time as the manager of the German club. The player could be attracted to reunite with him at the Spanish club.

Bayern Munich were keen on signing the player as well, but Liverpool managed to convince him to turn down a move to the German champions. They will be desperate to secure his signature this summer. The 22-year-old is capable of operating as a central attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack.

Real Madrid could use more creativity

Real Madrid could use more creativity in the final third, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be quite difficult to turn down for any player. It would not be a surprise if the German International is tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.