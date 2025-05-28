Report: Matheus Cunha makes Man United demand ahead of summer move

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Manchester United are edging closer to the signing of Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha this summer.

Having seen his attackers struggle this season, manager Ruben Amorim is ready to address that issue in the summer transfer window by making moves to sign new attackers for his team.

After finishing 15th in the Premier League this season and losing the Europa League final, some big changes are expected at Old Trafford this summer with Rasmus Hojlund potentially leaving the club.

The interest is high in the Danish striker’s services this summer from Serie A clubs.

Matheus Cunha wants no.10 at Man United

An interesting aspect of the negotiations to sign Cunha is the player’s request to inherit the club’s prestigious No.10 jersey, previously worn by Marcus Rashford, according to talkSPORT.

Rashford’s future at Old Trafford remains uncertain following a loan spell at Aston Villa.

The Brazilian’s versatility and flair are seen as valuable assets to rejuvenate the team’s attack.

The report states: “Sources close to the Brazilian say he sees himself as a protagonist and will relish the pressure of being United’s number 10.”

During his tenure at Wolves, Cunha made a significant impact, scoring 15 goals in 33 Premier League appearances in the 2024–25 season.

Ruben Amorim wants attacking additions

His performances have drawn praise and positioned him as a key target for United’s summer transfer activities.

The transfer is expected to be finalised in the coming days and it is going to kick off Man United’s summer transfer business.

The Premier League giants are also interested in a move for Ipswich Town attacker Liam Delap which shows how strongly the club feels about the need of new attackers at Old Trafford.

‘Unstoppable’ Man United star ready to take pay-cut to seal move away from the club