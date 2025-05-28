Revealed: How Real Madrid could ruin the transfer plans of Arsenal and Man City

Mikel Arteta (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are currently engaged in contract negotiations with their Brazilian forward, aiming to extend his stay beyond his current contract that runs till 2028, according to Football Espana.

The Spanish giants are keen to secure his services until 2030, reflecting their long-term commitment to the player.

Despite the club’s intentions, the player has expressed concerns over his role in the team, especially after not featuring in the final month of the season.

He is seeking clarity from newly appointed manager Xabi Alonso regarding his position and future contributions to the squad.

This uncertainty has attracted attention from top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta admires Real Madrid attacker

Arsenal, in particular, have shown a strong interest, with reports suggesting they have made initial moves to secure the player’s signature.

However, Real Madrid have set a valuation of €80 million for the forward, which could be a significant hurdle for potential suitors.

Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation, despite having recently strengthened their attacking options.

The player’s decision will likely hinge on the outcome of discussions with Alonso and the assurances he receives about his role in the team.

Rodrygo is being heavily chased by Arsenal

As the summer transfer window approaches, the player’s future remains uncertain.

Should he choose to seek opportunities elsewhere, it could trigger a competitive bidding war among Europe’s elite clubs.

Arsenal are also interested in a move for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and if they lose in the race to sign Rodrygo, they have a good enough back up option in their mind.

The Gunners are also reportedly edging closer to the signing of Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres who has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world this summer.

