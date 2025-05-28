Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that tonight’s Conference League final ‘could be the last game’ at Chelsea for one player in particular.

With Jadon Sancho’s loan spell from Manchester United about to conclude, it remains to be seen whether or not the Blues will exercise the clause to send him back to Old Trafford for a small fee.

Sky Sports had reported on Tuesday that the England international wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, but his future remains up in the air going into the summer, despite previous reports that Chelsea have already activated the vlause to sign him permanently.

In an update on his YouTube channel, Romano has said: “Chelsea vs Betis could be the last game for Jadon Sancho. Keep an eye on the situation of Jadon Sancho, because at the moment doesn’t have any sort of guarantee on the situation at Chelsea.

“Chelsea have not communicated anything to Sancho about leaving or staying at the club. Today, Enzo Maresca confirmed in public that no decision had been made.

“Chelsea can send the player back for £5m, and this possibility is still a concrete possibility. After the final, Chelsea will inform the player of the decision, but the possibility to see Jadon Sancho return to Manchester United is a concrete possibility.”

Will Chelsea keep faith in Sancho this summer?

With Sancho understood to be enjoying his time in west London and doing his reputation at Old Trafford no favours with his infamous ‘freedom‘ comment to Marcus Rashford after the latter’s loan move to Aston Villa, it’s much easier to see a future for the 25-year-old at Stamford Bridge than his parent club.

The forward has started all but one of Chelsea’s knockout games in the Conference League and was also selected for the crunch final-day Premier League fixture at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, so there’s a strong chance that Enzo Maresca will include him in the starting XI in Wroclaw tonight.

The England international might have designs on remaining a Blues player, but whether he’ll be shown the same faith by the Stamford Bridge hierarchy is another matter.

A return of just four goals from almost 2,400 minutes of game-time this season is underwhelming, and ongoing links to his former Man United teammate Alejandro Garnacho would suggest that the west London club are seeking to revamp their forward line over the summer.

Sancho could help to secure Chelsea future if he stars against Betis tonight

If Sancho is determined to remain at Chelsea for next season and see his loan move from Old Trafford made permanent, the Conference League final would be an opportune time to make a decisive contribution for Maresca’s side.

If he gives a performance which tips the scales towards the Blues securing yet another European trophy, it could become rather difficult to simply dispatch him back to Manchester.