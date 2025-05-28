Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed the opportunity to sign the Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

The 29-year-old will be a free agent soon, and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign him. According to Sky Sports, the player will move on as a free agent this summer. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham take up the opportunity to sign the player.

They need more quality on the flanks, especially with Timo Werner leaving the club. Richarlison has been linked with an exit as well. Sane could be the ideal acquisition for them. He could add pace, flair and goals to the side. He has been described as a player who is “fun to watch”.

Sane has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea as well. He has previously held talks with Arsenal.

Sane is a reliable performer

The 29-year-old is a reliable performer, and he has proven himself at the highest level consistently. The German international has 13 goals to his name this season, and he has picked up six assists along the way as well. In addition to that, he was a consistent performer for Manchester City during his time in the Premier League, and he helped them win the Premier League.

There is no doubt that he is good enough for Tottenham, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition at a bargain. Signing someone of his quality on a free transfer would represent an excellent bit of business.

Tottenham should sign Leroy Sane

Tottenham should do everything in their power to convince the player to join the club. The report from Sky Sports claims that Tottenham are an attractive destination for players after securing Champions League qualification for the next season.

Sane has extensive Premier League experience, and he will look to hit the ground running in England if he joins the London club. His winning experience could prove to be invaluable for the club as well.