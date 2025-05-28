Tottenham target trio of European stars to prepare for Champions League next season

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Following their triumphant Europa League campaign, Tottenham are setting their sights on strengthening their squad with three high-profile signings ahead of their return to the UEFA Champions League.

The club’s qualification for Europe’s premier competition has reportedly provided a financial boost , enabling them to pursue the best talent.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham are looking to complete three signings this summer in order to strengthen their squad for the Champions League next season.

Spurs are keen on adding quality in their midfield and their attack, going with the manager’s philosophy of playing entertaining football.

Tottenham need midfield and attacking additions

In the midfield, they are targeting is Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

Spurs hold a £21 million option to buy the American international, who has impressed in La Liga.

However, they will have to convince the player about their project and face competition from other clubs, including Atletico Madrid.

In attack, Tottenham are eyeing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, a player who is also being chased by their Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Slovenian forward finished the season with an impressive tally of 21 goals and six assists, catching the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Despite already having Dominic Solanke at the club, the North London side want another attacker to add more depth.

In terms of creative options in the midfield and the wide attacking position, Tottenham have expressed interest in Sesko’s Leipzig teammate, Xavi Simons.

Postecoglou wants more creativity in the team

Valued at around £67.1 million, Simons’ signing would represent a significant investment.

Nevertheless, Spurs are optimistic about persuading the 22-year-old, who is reportedly eager to test himself in the Premier League.

As Tottenham prepare for the challenges of the upcoming season, the successful signing of these targets could be crucial in their quest for domestic and European success.

Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team will face tough competition from some of the biggest clubs in the world to sign these players but bringing them to the club would show their ambition and would make a statement.

Tottenham plotting €45 million move for Frenchman with 14 goals this season