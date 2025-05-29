Alejandro Garnacho warming up for Man Utd (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is attracting interest from a host of clubs after being informed that he can leave Old Trafford this summer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Aston Villa are among Garnacho’s suitors this summer, while he’s also wanted by his former manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has just taken over as manager of Bayer Leverkusen, having been sacked by Man Utd back in October last year.

The Dutch tactician immediately faces the prospect of losing star attacking midfield player Florian Wirtz, and it’s understood that he’d be keen on Garnacho as a replacement.

The Argentina international is a loan target for Leverkusen, though CaughtOffside understands that United would prefer a permanent sale.

Who else is in for Alejandro Garnacho this summer?

Garnacho’s representatives have also been approached by AC Milan, CaughtOffside understands, while other Serie A giants such as Juventus, Inter Milan and Roma are also interested.

Napoli were previously also keen on Garnacho, but there is now some uncertainty over transfers there while Antonio Conte’s future as manager hangs in the balance.

Chelsea were another of Garnacho’s main suitors in January, but interest seems to have cooled, though a departure from United now only seems increasingly likely.

CaughtOffside can confirm reports that MUFC boss Ruben Amorim has directly informed the 20-year-old that he can leave and find a new club this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho’s Man United career is over

Garnacho clearly has no future at United at this point, so how did it come to this?

The main issue would appear to be his playing style, which doesn’t make him an ideal fit for Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

The player also clearly seems unsettled, and perhaps didn’t go about things in the best way when he aimed a dig at Amorim for leaving him on the bench in the Europa League final defeat against Tottenham.