“Always been the club’s priority target” – Arsenal expert delivers winger transfer verdict

Anthony Gordon warming up for Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has discussed the recent transfer links with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in today’s exclusive column.

The north London giants could do with strengthening their attack this summer, and Gordon has shown his quality during his time at St James’ Park.

With nine goals and six assists in all competitions for Newcastle in the season just gone, Gordon could certainly be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard at Arsenal.

Still, Watts isn’t too convinced by the Gordon to Arsenal links, insisting that Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams would likely remain the priority target in that position.

Anthony Gordon to Arsenal transfer doesn’t look likely

“Anthony Gordon is another that has been suggested as a possible target for Arsenal,” Watts said.

“He’s an interesting player, one who I have to admit has taken his game to heights I did not expect him to reach when he first made his move to Newcastle.

“I was one of those who questioned the price Newcastle paid to sign Gordon from Everton, but it’s tough to question that now. He’s clearly proven himself to be a top player at the highest level since he made his move to St James’ Park.

“Had Newcastle not qualified for the Champions league, then maybe he could have been a possibility. But they did secure a top five finish, so the prospect of Gordon or any of their star players leaving now looks to be very slim.

“I couldn’t really see him heading to Arsenal anyway. Nico Williams has always been the club’s priority target when it comes to the left side of the attack and if they do make a move to strengthen in that area then I still expect the Athletic Bilbao winger to be the man they go after.”

Arsenal’s lack of goals cost them in 2024/25

Arsenal didn’t have a single player get into double figures for league goals in the 2024/25 season.

That’s pretty remarkable, and in many ways it makes it all the more impressive that Mikel Arteta managed to guide them to second place in the Premier League and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Now, however, Arsenal have to strengthen with a new striker and a new winger this summer in order to have more of a threat in the final third.

Bukayo Saka can’t be relied on to do everything on his own, and signings like Gordon or Williams could be ideal to replace Martinelli and complement whoever comes in to play at centre-forward.