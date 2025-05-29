Bilal El Khannouss celebrates with his Leicester City teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs considering a move to sign Leicester City playmaker Bilal El Khannouss, but Wolves are also in the race.

Last Minute Tickets STILL Available for the Champions League Final!

The Morocco international has shone during his time at the King Power Stadium, though he could not quite do enough on his own to help Leicester avoid relegation to the Championship this season.

El Khannouss is surely too good not to come back to the Premier League as soon as possible, though, and it seems he has suitors lining up.

According to Give Me Sport, one main name to watch could be Wolves, who want El Khannouss as a replacement for the departing Matheus Cunha.

Arsenal have also looked at him as one option, however, with the Gunners arguably also in need of more depth in their attack next season after a poor return for goals in 2024/25.

What next for Bilal El Khannouss?

El Khannouss clearly looks like he has a big future ahead of him, but picking his next club will be important for determining how his career goes.

The 21-year-old surely needs to prioritise playing regularly, and it’s perhaps hard to imagine that happening at a club like Arsenal right now.

Wolves could therefore be a better option for El Khannouss, as they’ve often proved a good stepping stone club for other top players.

Wolves transfer makes sense for El Khannouss

All in all, El Khannouss should probably not rush into joining a big club like Arsenal, as it probably won’t be his last opportunity for a move like that.

Wolves have shown with Cunha, as well as previously with other star names like Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto, that they’re willing to sell their best players for the right price when bigger clubs come calling.

If El Khannouss can continue to impress at Molineux, it could be the perfect next step for him before joining someone like Arsenal later on.