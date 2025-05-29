Arsenal progressing in contract talks with top Real Madrid transfer target

Arsenal players and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly progressing well in contract talks with key centre-back William Saliba, according to Just Arsenal.

The Gunners look to be doing their best to tie Saliba down to a new deal, even though he remains a top target for Real Madrid.

Just Arsenal’s report states that Los Blancos remain keen on the France international despite also signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer.

Similarly, Fabrizio Romano recently reported for CaughtOffside that Real Madrid still wanted Saliba even after the Huijsen deal.

He claimed the Spanish giants were ready to go big for Saliba, though he also stressed that the player is happy at Arsenal, so it’s not something likely to happen unless he clearly decides against signing a new contract.

Keeping hold of William Saliba is crucial for Arsenal

It’s not easy for players to turn down Real Madrid, so Arsenal will have to do everything they can to convince Saliba to commit his future to the club.

If they can do it, it would be absolutely huge for their project, with the north London giants surely needing to build around Saliba for years to come.

The 24-year-old is one of the very best defenders in the world, and looks like he would surely have a tremendous impact for a big club like Real Madrid.

It’s hard to imagine how Arsenal could replace him, though, so this is not a deal they can afford to get wrong.

Next season could be a crucial one for this Arsenal project

One imagines Saliba might want to wait and see how next season goes for Arsenal, as it looks like a hugely important one in Mikel Arteta’s project.

Arsenal came so close to winning the Premier League title in 2022/23 and 2023/24, but they didn’t challenge as strongly in the season just gone.

Arteta’s men did well to get to the Champions League semi-finals for only the third time in the club’s history, but it could be do or die next season in terms of finally winning a piece of silverware.

Saliba and others might not stick around if it becomes clear that AFC just aren’t quite going to get over the line in the major competitions they’re competing for.