“On the verge…” – Fabrizio Romano shares two very exciting Arsenal transfer updates

Fabrizio Romano has two major Arsenal transfer updates (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans can finally start to enjoy this summer’s transfer window after two major updates this evening from Fabrizio Romano.

According to the Italian journalist, posting from his official account on X, the Gunners are now entering into concrete talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia international has long been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, and it seems Mikel Arteta is finally going to get his man.

Fabrizio Romano on Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal “concrete talks”

See below as Romano has provided his latest information on the Sesko to Arsenal saga, with the north London giants seemingly pushing ahead with him over other strikers on the market such as Viktor Gyokeres…

? Understand Arsenal have started moving initial concrete talks for Benjamin Šeško deal. He’s always been high on recruitment team, management, Mikel Arteta list with attempts to get deal done rejected by Leipzig in May 2024 and January… …now Šeško will leave. Arsenal on it. pic.twitter.com/UHXkPxoeb5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2025

Sesko seems like he’s definitely leaving Leipzig, and he looks a fine option to strengthen Arsenal’s attack for next season after no one in their current squad managed double figures for league goals in 2024/25.

Arsenal also close to new contract for Gabriel Magalhaes

Romano also shared an update on the future of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who is seemingly on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Arsenal.

See below as Romano seemingly has the same information as the BBC, whilst adding his own understanding that Gabriel’s new deal is set to run until 2030…

???? Arsenal are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Gabriel Magalhães over long term deal. Negotiations at advanced stages, as BBC reported. ?? Understand deal will be valid until June 2030. pic.twitter.com/ExiUI1qHcm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2025

This is another crucial piece of Arsenal news, with the north Londoners needing to ensure their current stars aren’t at risk of being poached by anyone else.

Gabriel is a key part of this AFC project, and they’ll need to also ensure they tie down others like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to new deals as soon as possible.