“On the verge…” – Fabrizio Romano shares two very exciting Arsenal transfer updates

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano with breaking news banner
Fabrizio Romano has two major Arsenal transfer updates (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Arsenal fans can finally start to enjoy this summer’s transfer window after two major updates this evening from Fabrizio Romano.

According to the Italian journalist, posting from his official account on X, the Gunners are now entering into concrete talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenia international has long been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, and it seems Mikel Arteta is finally going to get his man.

Fabrizio Romano on Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal “concrete talks”

Benjamin Sesko applauds the RB Leipzig fans
Benjamin Sesko applauds the RB Leipzig fans (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

See below as Romano has provided his latest information on the Sesko to Arsenal saga, with the north London giants seemingly pushing ahead with him over other strikers on the market such as Viktor Gyokeres…

Sesko seems like he’s definitely leaving Leipzig, and he looks a fine option to strengthen Arsenal’s attack for next season after no one in their current squad managed double figures for league goals in 2024/25.

Arsenal also close to new contract for Gabriel Magalhaes

Romano also shared an update on the future of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who is seemingly on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Arsenal.

See below as Romano seemingly has the same information as the BBC, whilst adding his own understanding that Gabriel’s new deal is set to run until 2030…

This is another crucial piece of Arsenal news, with the north Londoners needing to ensure their current stars aren’t at risk of being poached by anyone else.

Gabriel is a key part of this AFC project, and they’ll need to also ensure they tie down others like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to new deals as soon as possible.

  1. Both Gykores and Sesko to be purchased by Arsenal and played together up front in a new attacking four four two formation. Plus one defensive midfielder to purchase. Then promote one or two youngsters and keep the team we have already. The two giants up front would terrify the whole of Europe and bag us lots of goals at set pieces and against half the teams we play, that are low blocking park the bus teams that we usually draw against.

