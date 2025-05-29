Arne Slot and Thomas Frank (Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images, David Rogers/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to organise multiple player sales this summer, and one of those that could leave may be on his way to Brentford.

The expected arrivals of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz will mean that Liverpool need to make some sales in order to balance their books. Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving for Real Madrid, but money needs to be brought in – and this is where Caoimhin Kelleher would come in.

The goalkeeper is set to be third-choice for next season due to the presence of Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join Arne Slot’s squad in the summer after his Valencia loan spell ended. And given that he is too good to hold this position, it is inevitable that he moves on.

Liverpool drop Kelleher asking price amid Brentford interest

And according to Sky Sports, Brentford have emerged as leading candidates to sign Kelleher. They are about to sell starting goalkeeper Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen, and they want the Ireland international as his replacement.

It has been reported that Brentford have already made an approach for Kelleher, whose asking price is believed to be in the region of £20m – which is significantly less than Liverpool valued him only a few weeks ago. If a deal were to be done, it would be the second summer in a row that a player has left Anfield to join Thomas Frank’s squad, after Sepp van den Berg in 2024.

Brentford and Liverpool have a good relationship after that deal last summer, so there is a good chance that Kelleher ends up making this move. However, there is interest from other clubs, so the London club may need to move quickly.