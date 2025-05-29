Enzo Maresca and Liam Delap (Photo by Aitor Alcalde - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images, Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Chelsea are in the market for a new striker this summer, and they are now about to land one of their preferred targets ahead of a number of Premier League competitors.

In recent months, the decision has been made within Chelsea that Nicolas Jackson cannot be relied upon as their starting striker, which is why a number of targets have been lined up ahead of the summer transfer window. And one of those is Liam Delap, who is available for £30m as per a relegation release clause in his Ipswich contract.

Delap has also attracted interest from the likes of Man United, Newcastle and Everton, but the former Man City striker has his heart set on a move to the newly-crowned UEFA Conference League champions.

Liam Delap chooses to join Chelsea this summer

As reported by David Ornstein, Delap’s representatives have informed Man United, Newcastle, Everton and Nottingham Forest that the striker has decided to sign for Chelsea this summer. Personal terms are now expected to be discussed in coming weeks, as well as the details of the relegation release clause.

At 22, Delap has many years ahead of him to reach his potential, so there is no doubt that he is an excellent signing for Chelsea. However, it will be interesting to see whether he is the only striker to make the move to Stamford Bridge this summer, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres having also been linked in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, Delap will be keen to establish himself as the starting striker for Enzo Maresca, and at this stage, he certainly has plenty of chances to be the new number nine for Chelsea.