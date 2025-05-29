Enzo Maresca and Reece James (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Chelsea are planning to address multiple positions this summer, and one of those will plans for a new signing is left wing. Jadon Sancho looks set to depart even if the club’s obligation to buy goes through, while there have also been doubts about the performance levels of Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke.

A number of players have been linked in recent months, including Rafael Leao. And at this stage, one of the favoured targets among those at Chelsea is Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Brazil international of late, with it looking increasingly likely that he will leave this summer.

Arsenal are also very interested in Rodrygo, and in recent weeks, they have spoken to his representatives. Chelsea have yet to do so, but there are plans for these discussions to be held soon.

Chelsea planning to approach Rodrygo Goes

That has been revealed by Diario AS, who say that it will not be long before Chelsea approach Rodrygo and his representatives. They see the 24-year-old as being a perfect player for Enzo Maresca’s system, and the idea of joining the UEFA Conference League champions could be appealing as it would allow him to play in his preferred position on the left wing.

It will be very interesting to see whether Rodrygo does move to the Premier League this summer. At this stage, Real Madrid are open to selling for €100m, but plans could change depending on whether Xabi Alonso counts on him for next season. And Chelsea are one of the clubs that will be hoping that the former Bayer Leverkusen manager gives the green light for a sale to take place.