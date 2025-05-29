Christantus Uche celebrates with his Getafe teammates (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Newcastle United have reportedly been among the clubs to scout highly-rated Getafe midfielder Christantus Uche, according to Football Espana.

The 22-year-old has shone in La Liga this season and it seems his fine performances have attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League.

The report suggests Chelsea have monitored Uche in the past, though their interest may now have died down slightly.

Still, Football Espana name Newcastle, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Brentford as other suitors who’ve been keeping a close eye on Uche’s progress.

This is quite a remarkably rapid rise for the Nigerian youngster, who only joined Getafe for €500k last summer.

Christantus Uche set for big Premier League transfer?

All in all, this looks like it could lead to considerable profit for Getafe this summer, as clubs line up to move for Uche.

As Football Espana notes, the young midfielder has a release clause of €25m in his contract, so clubs will likely have to match that or at least come very close to that kind of figure.

It will be interesting to see if any English clubs are ready to pay that kind of money for someone who’s still relatively young and inexperienced.

Instead, Atletico Madrid could be one to watch to keep the player in La Liga, according to Football Espana.

Is Christantus Uche what Chelsea and Newcastle need?

Chelsea and Newcastle both had good seasons, qualifying for the Champions League and each picking up silverware.

This probably means the two clubs can aim a little higher than a player like Uche, who would probably have been the kind of profile they’d look at more closely if they found themselves in a different situation.

Chelsea have invested a lot in young prospects for the future, but they will now increasingly feel they need to be delivering bigger trophies as soon as possible, so that means making the most of the young players they have, and improving with more proven options where possible.