Exclusive: Man United plan talks for coming days in bid to win race for Arsenal transfer target

Joan Garcia kissing the Espanyol badge (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Manchester United are not giving up on a potential transfer move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, CaughtOffside understands.

The Red Devils are keen to make a change in goal this summer, with Andre Onana’s future in doubt after some unconvincing performances in his time at Old Trafford.

Garcia looks like a serious option for Man Utd, with sources informing CaughtOffside that the club are hoping to hold talks in the next few days about a possible deal.

One issue, however, is that Barcelona remain the favourites for the moment, even if the player himself has still not given a final green light for the move.

It seems United sense an opportunity to swoop late on, but it remains to be seen if they will be successful, while other clubs are also interested.

Joan Garcia transfer suitors revealed

As previously reported, Arsenal are long-term admirers of Garcia, though it seems unlikely he’d be number one at the Emirates Stadium at the moment.

Manchester City and Newcastle could also be worth keeping an eye on in this transfer battle, though United seem to be doing most to advance their interest as things stand.

MUFC fans will no doubt hope their club can move into a strong position for the Spanish shot-stopper, who looks like he’d be a huge upgrade on Onana.

Man United urgently need a world class goalkeeper again

After so many years of David de Gea as their number one, it’s clear that United need a world class ‘keeper like that again.

Garcia looks like he’d fit the bill, but it’s just not happened for Onana since he joined.

The 24-year-old has a €25m release clause at Espanyol, and one imagines that could end up looking like an absolute bargain in years to come.