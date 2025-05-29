Exclusive: 39 G/A star tipped to be “great signing” for Arsenal but there’s a problem…

Julian Alvarez in action for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal could be making a great signing if they move for Julian Alvarez, but it looks like a tricky and expensive deal to get done, according to Charles Watts.

The Argentina international has shone since moving to Atletico Madrid this season, finishing the campaign with a total of 34 goals and five assists in all competitions for club and country.

Alvarez also has previous experience in the Premier League, having been an impressive squad player at Manchester City, even if he didn’t start games on a regular basis.

Arsenal would surely do well to bring Alvarez in this summer as they need a new signing up front, but Watts has explained to us that he can’t see it happening.

Sorry Arsenal fans – Julian Alvarez transfer doesn’t look likely

Discussing Alvarez and possible Arsenal targets up front, Watts had this to say in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside: “I’ve seen the Julian Alvarez links and I’ve had lots of Arsenal fans asking me about them. But I have to admit, I would be surprised if there is much to this other than speculation.

“The reports have emerged from Spain and suggest that Arsenal are the club ‘pushing the hardest’ for Alvarez, but I just can’t see it myself.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think he would be a great signing for Arsenal. He would bring something to the attack that Mikel Arteta currently does not have. He’s a live wire, someone who doesn’t stop pulling defenders out of position. He would add some chaos to how Arsenal play and I do think the squad needs that.

“I think back to when Gabriel Jesus first arrived and that’s exactly what he offered in those early months when he ‘changed Arsenal’s world’, to use a quote once used by Mikel Arteta.

“I see a lot of what we saw in Jesus in those first few months before his injury at the World Cup in what Alvarez would bring, which is why it is a move that would appeal to me.

Julian Alvarez is happy in Spain and looks too expensive for Arsenal

“But it all just feels a bit fanciful to me.

“First of all Alvarez is very happy in Spain by all accounts, he’s loving it over there and is not exactly pining for a return to the Premier League.

“And then there is the money involved. Players like Benjamin Sesko or Viktor Gyokeres would not come cheap, but they would still be significantly cheaper than Alvarez would be, should he move on from Atletico.”