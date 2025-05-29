Callum Wilson and Eddie Howe (Photo by Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Leeds are keen to add more Premier League experience to their squad for next season, and they look intent on shopping in Newcastle to do so.

In recent years, the gulf in class between the Premier League and Championship has been very apparent. As such, Leeds know that they will need to make significant additions to Daniel Farke’s squad in order to give themselves the best chance to avoid immediate relegation back to the second tier.

They have been linked with West Ham’s Tomas Soucek in recent weeks, and they also have their attention on two current Newcastle players.

Leeds register interest in Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson

According to Chronicle Live, Leeds have registered their interest in Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson. Both players are expected to leave Newcastle this summer, and they could find a new home at Elland Road.

In Wilson’s case, he is expected to depart Newcastle as a free agent, with his contract due to expire at the end of June. West Ham have been linked with signing him, but Leeds are now prepared to make an effort to compete for the England international’s signature.

Newcastle would command a fee for Longstaff, whose sale would significant help with the club’s PSR woes as his departure would represent pure profit. As such, there could be the chance for Leeds to sign him for a reduced price, which would be key for them in their efforts to ensure that they have enough money to spend across the board before the summer transfer window closes at the start of September.