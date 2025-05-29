Daniel Farke (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds want to bring Manor Solomon back to the club this summer on a permanent basis, and their chances of doing so are looking good at this stage.

It is no secret that Leeds are keen on re-signing Solomon, who impressed during his loan spell last season. The 25-year-old scored 10 and assisted 12 in the Championship, and with the club targeting players with Premier League experience for their return to England’s top flight, it is a no-brainer for him to return to Elland Road.

Solomon himself is prioritising a move back to Leeds this summer, and the chances of a deal taking place appear to have been boosted.

Leeds on alert as Tottenham make decision on Manor Solomon

According to ESPN (via LeedsUnited.News), Tottenham have no intention of keeping Solomon, with head coach Ange Postecoglou deeming the winger to be surplus to requirements. As a result, it makes it more likely for him to secure a return to Leeds during the summer transfer window.

It is no surprise that Tottenham view Solomon as someone they want to sell, and the money raised from his departure will be re-invested in first team signings. It’s believed that a deal with Leeds could be worth in the region of £16m, and were this to be the case, it would be favourable for both parties.

It is looking more and more likely that Solomon will be back at Leeds for next season and beyond. He could be the first of many signings that Daniel Farke has added to his squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign kicking off in August, and he surely would not be the last current Premier League player to make the move.