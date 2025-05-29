Leeds receive major boost in bid to sign Premier League target

Leeds United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by
Daniel Farke (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Leeds want to bring Manor Solomon back to the club this summer on a permanent basis, and their chances of doing so are looking good at this stage.

Last Minute Tickets STILL Available for the Champions League Final!

It is no secret that Leeds are keen on re-signing Solomon, who impressed during his loan spell last season. The 25-year-old scored 10 and assisted 12 in the Championship, and with the club targeting players with Premier League experience for their return to England’s top flight, it is a no-brainer for him to return to Elland Road.

Solomon himself is prioritising a move back to Leeds this summer, and the chances of a deal taking place appear to have been boosted.

Leeds on alert as Tottenham make decision on Manor Solomon

Manor Solomon is reportedly on his way out of Tottenham (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

According to ESPN (via LeedsUnited.News), Tottenham have no intention of keeping Solomon, with head coach Ange Postecoglou deeming the winger to be surplus to requirements. As a result, it makes it more likely for him to secure a return to Leeds during the summer transfer window.

More Stories / Latest News
Insider reveals Marc Guehi stance on Newcastle move
Anthony Gordon warming up for Newcastle
“Always been the club’s priority target” – Arsenal expert delivers winger transfer verdict
Insider confirms Florian Wirtz arrival won’t impact Liverpool efforts to sign Newcastle man

It is no surprise that Tottenham view Solomon as someone they want to sell, and the money raised from his departure will be re-invested in first team signings. It’s believed that a deal with Leeds could be worth in the region of £16m, and were this to be the case, it would be favourable for both parties.

It is looking more and more likely that Solomon will be back at Leeds for next season and beyond. He could be the first of many signings that Daniel Farke has added to his squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign kicking off in August, and he surely would not be the last current Premier League player to make the move.

More Stories Manor Solomon

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *