Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Arne Slot (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images, Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are already close to three signings for this summer’s transfer window, and they may not be done yet. Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz are all expected to join Arne Slot’s squad ahead of next season, but there is also scope of at least one attacker to be brought to.

And that player to arrive could be Anthony Gordon, who has long been admired at Liverpool. The Newcastle winger, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, could leave Newcastle this summer despite their Champions League qualification, and if he does, the Premier League champions will fancy their chances.

Liverpool able to sign Anthony Gordon despite Wirtz spending

And despite the fact that Liverpool will already be spending big this summer, there is still a chance of Gordon arriving at Anfield this summer, as former scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider.

“Anthony Gordon is still on their radar. He’s been one of the top names for Liverpool for a while. He’s a Liverpool lad, was at Everton before, and they know him very well.

They’ve been talking about Wirtz as well, and it looks like that deal is going to happen and they’re getting closer to an agreement there. But that isn’t going to stop them having a look at Gordon. They’ve got a few players there, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, and more who could leave and those sales would open to door for Gordon to come in.

“If they keep those players, they won’t need both Gordon and Wirtz. But if they don’t, Gordon is a player they’re considering to come in as a direct replacement for the current attacking options, who Slot hasn’t been convinced on.”

The problem for Liverpool is that Newcastle are under no pressure to sell Gordon, whom they see as one of their best players. But despite this, there is still hope that the England international could be wearing red next season.