Maghnes Akliouche in action for Monaco against Benfica (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Liverpool are one of the main suitors for Monaco attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche as he attracts transfer suitors this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Akliouche could leave Monaco for a fee in the region of €60-70m.

It is also understood that the Premier League could be a likely destination for the talented 23-year-old, with Liverpool showing a strong interest.

The Reds are also joined by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Tottenham in tracking Akliouche.

No talks have taken place yet, but the Frenchman has been monitored closely by a number of clubs.

Could Maghnes Akliouche be set for a transfer to the Premier League?

Monaco have often had to cash in on their best players in the past, and it now seems increasingly likely that Akliouche will be the latest to go down that route.

In the last decade or so, we’ve also seen the Ligue 1 giants produce top talents like Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho, while in more recent times they’ve also sold Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid, and Benoit Badiashile to Chelsea.

Akliouche has an impressive record of eight goals and 12 assists in all competitions in 2024/25, so it seems like he’ll be someone tricky to keep hold of.

CaughtOffside understands that Paris Saint-Germain have also tracked Akliouche, as they do with most top young players in France, though Monaco would understandably prefer to sell him abroad.

Do Liverpool need Maghnes Akliouche?

Akliouche looks like he has a big future in the game, so that would undoubtedly make him a tempting option for Liverpool and similar clubs.

Still, Arne Slot already has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in that area of his squad.

Akliouche might be tempted by Anfield, but he’ll also need to ensure he plays regularly wherever he goes next.

It might be some time before we learn where that will be, but it will be interesting to see if that will at some point open the door for clubs like Spurs and Forest to get a deal done.