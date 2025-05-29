Boost for Man United as £20m playmaker unsure of Man City move

Pep Guardiola and Rayan Cherki (Photo by Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images, Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Man City are in the market for a new attacking midfielder this summer, but they have found it tough to sign any of their targets. And that trend could be about to continue despite having seemingly had a great chance with Rayan Cherki.

Cherki has been one of the most talked-about playmakers in Europe over the last 12 months, with the 21-year-old having dazzled for Lyon. And what’s more, the Ligue 1 side’s financial woes means that he will be available on the market for the low price of £20m.

This would be a bargain for Man City, and this week, they have been preparing to make a summer move for Cherki. But despite being more than capable of paying the asking price set by Lyon, there are doubts about whether a deal can be done.

Rayan Cherki has reservations about Man City move

That’s because Football Insider have reported that Cherki has doubts about joining Man City this summer. The France youth international is aware that he would only be a squad player if he moved to the Etihad, which is not something that he would be overly comfortable with.

Cherki is keen to have a prominent role at his next club, and with Man City already having an abundance of talent in attacking areas, he could struggle to start on a regular basis. As such, this appears to have boosted the chances of Man United, who are also keeping tabs ahead of a possible pursuit in the summer.

It will be very interesting to see where Cherki ends up this summer, with it already taken for granted that he will leave Lyon. He is a top talent, and having a key role at his next club will ensure that he continues to work towards reaching his potential.