Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace against Manchester City (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a bid to complete the transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer.

Last Minute Tickets STILL Available for the Champions League Final!

The Magpies seem confident that they’re in a strong position to land their top targets, with Guehi among them, according to the Telegraph.

A source is quoted in the report as saying: “Everything is in place, all the work that has been done on players has been finished and now we have to push the button and get those deals done. We know who we want.”

Newcastle were also in for Guehi last summer, according to the Telegraph, so it’s perhaps not too surprising that they’re now expected to push hard for him again this year.

Newcastle United preparing for a big summer

It sounds like Newcastle are ready to have a big summer after a superb season in which they won the Carabao Cup final and qualified for the Champions League.

As well as eyeing up Guehi, the Telegraph’s report also names Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as one of the club’s top targets.

The Cameroon international has been one of the most in-form Premier League attackers, so that would be some statement by Newcastle if they could pull it off.

Guehi also looks like he’d be a fine addition that could help Eddie Howe take this team even further forward.

Marc Guehi to Newcastle or Chelsea?

Guehi has also been linked as a target for Chelsea in recent times, by the Sun and others, so that could be an interesting one to watch.

Chelsea have also got back into the Champions League, while they also won the Conference League final last night to cap a successful season.

Both Newcastle and Chelsea would clearly be tempting destinations for Guehi right now, so it doesn’t look like an easy choice for the England international if he does decide to leave Selhurst Park this summer.