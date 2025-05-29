“Positive feelings” after Manchester United star holds talks over transfer to Euro giants

Could Man United sell Marcus Rashford to Barcelona? (Photo by Catherine Ivill, David Ramos/Getty Images)

There are reportedly positive feelings on the player’s side after Marcus Rashford held talks with Barcelona, though things are not yet that advanced with Manchester United.

That’s according to a post on X by Fabrizio Romano, who says the Red Devils are insisting on their asking price of £40m for Rashford this summer.

The England international seems likely to leave Man Utd after going out on loan to Aston Villa in the second half of last season.

Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on Marcus Rashford’s future

A permanent exit would now surely be the best for all involved, but one complication could be that Barcelona are still considering other targets in that position…

???????? More on Marcus Rashford. He was already keen on joining Barcelona last January… and he remains very keen on the project. Positive feelings on player side again after new meeting, but still early stages club to club. Barça have more options + Man United insist on £40m. pic.twitter.com/ApdnPeOhSF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2025

Rashford showed some signs of his best form again during his stint at Villa Park, but one imagines it still might not be quite enough for Barca to feel they want to spend £40m on him.

Is Marcus Rashford good enough for Barcelona?

On his day, Rashford has shown he can be world class, but it’s been a little while now since we really saw that kind of form from the 27-year-old.

This led to Rashford falling out of favour at Old Trafford before joining Villa on loan, and it could mean it will still prove tricky for United to find a buyer for him.

In truth, it’s hard to imagine that this current version of Rashford would be good enough for Barcelona, especially as they already have so much quality up front.

It would really take something special for Rashford to be able to work his way into Hansi Flick’s side on a regular basis when he’s got players like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal to compete with.

Still, all the top clubs need squad depth, and perhaps Rashford could be a good option to give Barcelona that.