Marc Guehi is on the radar of Newcastle (Photo by Julian Finney - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Newcastle are planning to sign a new centre-back this summer, and their leading target is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. They desperately tried to sign the England international last summer, but after having four bids rejected, they eventually walked away from the negotiating table.

But they will be back this summer, and there is even more confidence that a deal can be done given that they are confirmed to be in next season’s Champions League. However, there is a chance that things go the same way as 2024.

Marc Guehi open to joining Newcastle this summer

As per Geordie Boot Boys, Graeme Bailey has spoken on the situation. He revealed that Crystal Palace will make it just as difficult as last summer for Newcastle to sign Guehi, despite them being in a less advantageous position.

“Newcastle’s interest in Guehi remains – it has never gone away. Eddie Howe wanted him last summer and he wants him now. Last year they could not agree terms on a deal, and this summer won’t be any easier – Palace chief Steve Parish won’t let him go for a bargain fee.

“He is very calm – yes he is open to leaving, but he knows there is a chance he stays until next summer too when his contract expires – it could play out that way.”

Guehi sees his Crystal Palace contract expire in 2026, which means that he will have a year left during the summer transfer window. This would suggest that it would be easier for Newcastle to sign him – especially at a significantly lower price – but it appears that this won’t be the case. And with the FA Cup winners playing in Europe themselves next season, there is scope for the 24-year-old staying put.