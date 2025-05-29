“Under no circumstances…” – Newcastle set to seal £20m deal as La Liga option ruled out

Eddie Howe, Anthony Gordon and Joan Garcia (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Newcastle United via Getty Images, Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Newcastle want to make several signings this summer in order to go to the next level, and goalkeeper is one area that will be addressed. The likes of James Trafford and Gregor Kobel have been strongly linked with a move to St James’ Park, but there is now a new favourite to join Eddie Howe’s squad.

In recent weeks, Newcastle have stepped up their interest in Joan Garcia, who was one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga last season. The 24-year-old has also attracted interest from a number of other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Aston Villa and Man United.

However, it has been reported in recent days that Barcelona are strong favourites to sign Garcia, who plays for city rivals Espanyol. But despite this, a new twist has Newcastle in pole position.

Joan Garcia won’t join Barcelona as Newcastle hopes boosted

Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in action against Barcelona
Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia in action against Barcelona (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

As per TBR Football, Quique Iglesias has revealed on El Partidazo de COPE that Barcelona will not be signing Garcia, with the La Liga champions’ hopes seemingly being dashed in comprehensive fashion. Instead, it is believed that he will be joining Newcastle “soon”.

“He’s not going to play at Barca. Under no circumstances is he going to play at Barca. He’s going to sign for a Premier League team, in principle. They say Newcastle… that will be resolved soon.”

Garcia would be a top signing for Newcastle. They are prepared to pay the £20m release clause in his Espanyol contract, and barring any last-minute changes, he will be on his way to the north east. However, there could still be hope for the likes of Arsenal and Man United, in that a Premier League move is almost guaranteed.

