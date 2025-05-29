Fee set: Chelsea want €60m to let star go as Euro giants consider transfer

Noni Madueke hugs Wesley Fofana after Chelsea's win in the Europa Conference League final (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly asking for around €60m to let Noni Madueke go this summer amid transfer interest from AC Milan.

The 23-year-old is highly regarded in European football, having first caught the eye as a youngster at PSV Eindhoven, though he’s struggled for consistency at Chelsea.

The Blues are not exactly desperate to let Madueke go, but they’d be open to offers of around €60m, according to a report from Fichajes.

This looks too expensive for Milan, and the report adds that Madueke is not pushing to leave Stamford Bridge, so for now this deal perhaps looks unlikely.

Could Chelsea sell another player to AC Milan?

Still, this would not be the first time that an unwanted Chelsea player has ended up at Milan, so perhaps it could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Madueke has mostly had a lot of game time under Enzo Maresca, but if the Blues decide there’s a better option out there, it might mean the England international ends up falling down the pecking order.

Milan could then end up being a good option for Madueke, who could look at how the likes of Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori have successfully revived their careers at the San Siro.

Should Chelsea keep Noni Madueke?

Chelsea might well look at their attack and think they could do better, but Madueke doesn’t necessarily seem like he’d be the first one to make way.

Jadon Sancho is at the club on loan, and perhaps hasn’t done enough to justify a permanent move, while Pedro Neto and Joao Felix have been disappointing since joining last summer.

If CFC sign a new winger, it would probably make sense to get rid of one of those other names mentioned, and keep Madueke around a bit longer if he’s happy to keep on fighting for his place.