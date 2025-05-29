“Some changes” – Amorim sends clear transfer message after being asked about one Man Utd target

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim speaking to the crowd at Old Trafford (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has sent a clear message about wanting to change his squad this summer after being asked about Matheus Cunha.

Last Minute Tickets STILL Available for the Champions League Final!

As has been widely reported, Cunha is set to join Man Utd this summer, even though there has not yet been an official announcement of the signing.

Still, the Brazil international has shone at Wolves and it has seemed inevitable for a while now that he would be on his way out of Molineux.

It looks as though United have won the race for Cunha’s signature, as per the Athletic and others, though Amorim is understandably keen not to confirm anything just yet.

When asked about Cunha, Amorim was quoted by the Mail as dodging the question slightly, whilst admitting there would be changes made to his squad this summer.

Ruben Amorim’s response to Matheus Cunha transfer question

“You have to wait for that (announcement). I won’t confirm anything. I have no news. We will see. There will be some changes,” Amorim said.

Managers have to be careful with these things as there’s always some small risk of things falling through at a very late stage.

On most occasions, that won’t happen, so it’s probably just a matter of time for United fans to wait until they see Cunha being officially unveiled.

What can Matheus Cunha bring to Manchester United?

Cunha looks like someone ready to make the step up to a bigger club as he approaches what could be the peak years of his career.

The 26-year-old finished the 2024/25 season with 18 goals and six assists in all competitions for club and country.

Needless to say, if he could bring that kind of form to United then he’d surely be giving Amorim a major upgrade on flops and misfits like Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho.