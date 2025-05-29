Report: Liverpool make decision following contact over potential €60m transfer

Vinicius Junior and Takefusa Kubo in action (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly decided not to proceed further after having some contacts over the potential transfer of Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo.

The Japan international has long been regarded as an exciting young talent for the future, but he’s not had the most convincing 2024/25 season.

Finishing with just seven goals and two assists in all competitions for Sociedad, and with an asking price of €60m, it seems Liverpool are unlikely to go any further with their interest, according to Fichajes.

Kubo could perhaps be one to look at again in the future, but for now it seems the Reds have decided he doesn’t look like good value for money.

Takefusa Kubo surely wouldn’t start a lot of games for Liverpool

The report also notes that it’s not clear Kubo would be a regular in this LFC side anyway, as he mostly plays similarly to Mohamed Salah as a left-footed player starting on the right-hand side.

The 23-year-old is currently nowhere near Salah’s level in terms of goals and assists, so it doesn’t make much sense for Liverpool to be triggering such a high release clause.

Arsenal are also mentioned in the Fichajes report, but he’d likely encounter similar issues there as it’s hard to see him starting over Bukayo Saka.

Liverpool should switch their focus elsewhere

Liverpool fans will likely be aware that this squad has other issues that need resolving this summer.

While more wingers could be good for squad depth, the main thing Arne Slot needs is a big signing up front to replace Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international is a clear weak link in Slot’s squad, so Liverpool should look at replacing him rather than any one of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo or Diogo Jota.

On top of that, full-backs will surely be important as Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he’s leaving at the end of his contract, while Andrew Robertson isn’t getting any younger.