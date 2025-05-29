Ange Postecoglou and Diego Simeone (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Tottenham need a big summer transfer window in order to improve from last season’s disaster in the Premier League, but rather than make a big signing or two, it is more likely that they lose one of their key players first.

Last Minute Tickets STILL Available for the Champions League Final!

The Europa League triumph over Man United saved Tottenham’s season, and it also ensures that they will be playing in next season’s Champions League. But that may not be enough for Cristian Romero to stay, with the Argentina international having been strongly linked with a move away from north London.

Romero has been expected to leave this summer, and at this stage, his most likely destination is Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid ready for Cristian Romero transfer talks

Atletico have identified Romero as their leading centre-back target for the summer transfer window, and according to Sky Sports (via Football España), they are planning to open talks with Tottenham in the near future.

There is a desire within Atletico to have Romero available for this summer’s Club World Cup, which they are competing in. Tottenham will not be involved, so the Europa League winners could be open to agreeing a deal during the mini transfer window that runs from the 1st of June to the 10th.

But at this stage, Tottenham are not keen to entertain a sale at all. However, Romero is believed to be very keen on a move to Atletico, which would suggest that they will be forced into negotiations. However, there is currently a significant disparity between the two clubs’ valuations – €70m is believed to be the asking price set by Tottenham, whereas the La Liga giants are only willing to pay a fee in the region of €45m.