Ange Postecoglou, Daniel Levy and Johnny Cardoso (Photo by Getty Images, Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Tottenham have plans to sign a new midfielder this summer, but they look set to lose out on one of their leading targets in the position – and to make matters worse, it is Atletico Madrid – who also want to sign Cristian Romero – that are now favourites.

Aside from winning the Europa League, it was a dismal season for Tottenham, who finished 17th in the Premier League. Big chances will be needed to Ange Postecoglou’s squad if they are to start competing near the top of the table again, and midfield is one area that there are plans to address.

Johnny Cardoso is one of the club’s leading midfielder targets, but he now looks set to reject a move to north London in favour of staying in La Liga.

Tottenham midfield target prefers move to Atletico Madrid

As reported by Marca, Atletico are ready to make a move for Cardoso after waiting until Real Betis’ involvement in the UEFA Conference League came to an end. They are trying to get a deal wrapped up quickly, and the player himself is said to be prioritising a move to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.

Personal terms are almost agreed between Cardoso and Atletico, after which there is expected to be talks with Betis. Tottenham have an agreement with the La Liga side to sign the US international for a reduced price, but that does not guarantee a move.

Cardoso would still have the final say even if Tottenham made their move, and right now, his desire is to join Atletico. And should this remain the case, the Europa League winners would need to look elsewhere for a new midfielder, which would be far from ideal.