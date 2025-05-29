Graham Potter and Baris Alper Yilmaz (Photo by Ahmad Mora, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been linked with a transfer move for Galatasaray forward Baris Alper Yilmaz, and he’s now addressed his future.

It seems clear that the 25-year-old is eager to get the chance to move to Europe, in what could end up being a major boost for West Ham and others.

It’s been widely reported that the Hammers have previously had a £30m bid rejected for Yilmaz, but they might have better luck if they try again for him now.

Graham Potter could do with strengthening his attack for next season, with Yilmaz looking like he could be a good option to bring in to the London Stadium.

West Ham need to reshuffle their front line after disappointing season

It was a really poor season for West Ham, with Potter struggling after inheriting an out-of-form team from Julen Lopetegui.

One imagines Potter will be given more time to turn things around, but some poor decisions were made while Lopetegui was there.

The Spanish tactician also failed to get the best out of someone like Mohammed Kudus, who has also continued to struggle since Potter’s arrival.

Yilmaz can play out wide or up front, so could be ideal to replace Kudus if the club ultimately decide to move him on.

Can West Ham bounce back under Potter?

There will probably also be question-marks over Potter as well, though, with the former Chelsea and Brighton boss surely under pressure to make a fast start to the 2025/26 campaign.

WHUFC were in a pretty good place under David Moyes, and it perhaps increasingly seems like the wrong decision to sack him when they did.

Potter, meanwhile, flopped at Chelsea despite previously doing well at Brighton, and it remains to be seen if he’s really up to this difficult challenge at West Ham.