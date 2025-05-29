Graham Potter and Eddie Howe (Photo by Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images, George Wood/Getty Images)

West Ham want to be make numerous signings this summer, but in order to do so, they will need to sell in order to appease PSR – and taking this into account, they have reportedly made the decision to move on one of their most valuable players.

Last Minute Tickets STILL Available for the Champions League Final!

The 2024-25 campaign was another season of struggle for West Ham. Expectations were high after seemingly making a number of great signings last summer, but in the end, they stumbled to a 14th place finish in the Premier League, with disappointment also coming in the FA Cup and League Cup.

But there is a determination to put things right this summer, with Graham Potter now at the helm. But in order to make the signings that the former Brighton and Chelsea manager wants, West Ham will need to sell.

West Ham open to selling Mohammed Kudus amid PSR concern

And as such, the decision has been taken for summer offers to be considered for Mohammed Kudus, as revealed by Football Insider. The 24-year-old struggled last season with only five goals and four assists, and as such, he looks set to be moved on.

And the same report has noted that Newcastle are among the clubs keen on Kudus, whose asking price is believed to be in the region of £70m. Eddie Howe is on the hunt for a new right winger, and if he were to miss out on Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, the Ghana international could be a solid Plan B option.

Newcastle won’t have it easy if they are to make a move for Kudus, with clubs in Saudi Arabia also keen. West Ham will be very happy about the increased interest, as it should mean that they can drive up the price of an expected sale.