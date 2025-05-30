“Productive” talks held over Manchester United star’s shock transfer away

Bruno Fernandes with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reportedly a target for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, some productive talks have already taken place over the Portugal international, in what will surely be seen as very worrying Man Utd news for the club’s fans after what has already been such a difficult few years.

Fernandes has been one of very few United players to emerge with any real credit in recent times, and it’s surely a no-brainer that the club have to do whatever it takes to keep hold of him.

Still, it seems things may be hotting up with a possible move to Al Hilal, as per Jacobs’ post on X below…

Talks between Al-Hilal and Bruno Fernandes described by Saudi sources as "productive". Fernandes yet to give an answer, but Hilal have made it clear it must come before the Club World Cup.?? https://t.co/8ExyKOOwOY — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 30, 2025

Fernandes still hasn’t decided his future, but it’s a concern for the Red Devils that he’s not immediately prepared to commit his future to the club.

Bruno Fernandes departure would be an absolute disaster for Manchester United

If not for all three newly-promoted teams proving so weak and going straight back down this season, you genuinely have to wonder if United would’ve been in a serious relegation battle.

Ruben Amorim’s side finished in 15th place on just 42 points, losing 18 games and finishing with a negative goal difference.

Given that Fernandes contributed eight goals and ten assists in the Premier League, you can easily imagine how much worse things would have been without him.

Saudi clubs continue to hunt big-name signings

The lure of the big money on offer in Saudi Arabia could be tempting for Fernandes, however, with so many other big names moving there in recent times.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first of their high-profile signings, but since then we’ve also seen world class players such as Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante and Roberto Firmino moving there.

Fernandes makes sense as someone they could target next, but United need to pull out all the stops to keep him at Old Trafford or they’re going to be in an absolutely dire situation next season.