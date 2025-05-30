“Improved second bid” made as Liverpool set to smash club transfer record for world class star

Arne Slot and David Ornstein
Arne Slot and David Ornstein (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made an improved second bid for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, the Reds now look set to pay a staggering total package of around £109m for the Germany international.

See below for the details from Ornstein, posting on his official page on X, who says the figure for Wirtz comprises of the fixed fee and potential future add-ons…

Wirtz is one of the most exciting young players in the world, so should prove to be a superb signing for Arne Slot’s side next season.

Liverpool have just celebrated winning the Premier League title, so adding an elite talent like Wirtz to their squad is another hugely positive step in the right direction.

Florian Wirtz transfer: What else do we know about imminent Liverpool deal?

Fabrizio Romano has also provided some insight into the Wirtz to Liverpool transfer, saying the 22-year-old has made it clear he only wants to join the Reds.

On top of that, the Merseyside giants are keen to ensure they get this deal done quickly…

While this may not be done yet, it seems only a matter of time before we see Wirtz making the big-money move to Liverpool in what could end up being one of the deals of the summer.

What will Liverpool’s attack look like next season?

Wirtz can play a variety of roles, so it’s not yet clear where he’d fit into Slot’s side, though one imagines potential player sales could also impact that.

LFC could change formation, which would allow Wirtz to play in what his probably his best position – a central attacking midfielder, or number 10.

However, he’s also versatile enough that he can play on the left-hand side, which could mean he ends up replacing Luis Diaz, who has been linked with Al Nassr by the Telegraph.

