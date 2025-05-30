“Getting closer” – Stunning Liverpool just a matter of time, says Fabrizio Romano

Arne Slot with the Premier League trophy (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly getting closer to an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Florian Wirtz, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official X account, Romano says Liverpool expect it’s just a matter of time before this deal can be completed, in what will likely be one of the most exciting signings of the summer.

Last Minute Tickets STILL Available for the Champions League Final!

Wirtz is a world class talent with a big future in the game, and he’s already proven what he can do at the highest level with Leverkusen.

According to Romano, the Germany international has informed Leverkusen that he wants to leave to join Liverpool…

? The negotiations between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen continue well with club to club agreement getting closer. Liverpool expect it to be matter of time then Wirtz will join the club, as he told Bayer last week about his clear plan to sign for #LFC. pic.twitter.com/w0XtvrEGdB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2025

Liverpool may have just won the Premier League title, but they’re clearly not messing around as they look to make themselves even stronger next season.

What can Florian Wirtz bring to Liverpool?

Wirtz has a total of 22 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for club and country for the 2024/25 season, so it’s clear he knows how to make an impact in the final third.

Liverpool already have Mohamed Salah as an undisputed starter on the right-hand side, but Wirtz could offer Arne Slot an option on the left or in the centre.

The 22-year-old has mostly played centrally for Leverkusen, but has the skillset to make an impact in a variety of roles.

Liverpool also closing in on Jeremie Frimpong

LFC could be about to make it a double raid on Leverkusen, with Jeremie Frimpong’s move to Anfield almost official.

As per Romano’s post below, this deal looks set to be announced imminently…

?? Jeremie Frimpong deal, all signed and sealed with official announcement now imminent. Liverpool have their new right back for €35m. pic.twitter.com/addXBvE1n2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2025

It will certainly be exciting to see if Wirtz and Frimpong can combine well together for Liverpool after all the success they enjoyed with Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see if the signing of Wirtz means Luis Diaz could leave Liverpool this summer.