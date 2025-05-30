“Getting closer” – Stunning Liverpool just a matter of time, says Fabrizio Romano

Arne Slot with the Premier League trophy
Arne Slot with the Premier League trophy (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly getting closer to an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Florian Wirtz, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official X account, Romano says Liverpool expect it’s just a matter of time before this deal can be completed, in what will likely be one of the most exciting signings of the summer.

Wirtz is a world class talent with a big future in the game, and he’s already proven what he can do at the highest level with Leverkusen.

According to Romano, the Germany international has informed Leverkusen that he wants to leave to join Liverpool…

Liverpool may have just won the Premier League title, but they’re clearly not messing around as they look to make themselves even stronger next season.

What can Florian Wirtz bring to Liverpool?

Wirtz has a total of 22 goals and 16 assists in all competitions for club and country for the 2024/25 season, so it’s clear he knows how to make an impact in the final third.

Liverpool already have Mohamed Salah as an undisputed starter on the right-hand side, but Wirtz could offer Arne Slot an option on the left or in the centre.

Florian Wirtz in action for Bayer Leverkusen
Florian Wirtz in action for Bayer Leverkusen (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old has mostly played centrally for Leverkusen, but has the skillset to make an impact in a variety of roles.

Liverpool also closing in on Jeremie Frimpong

LFC could be about to make it a double raid on Leverkusen, with Jeremie Frimpong’s move to Anfield almost official.

As per Romano’s post below, this deal looks set to be announced imminently…

It will certainly be exciting to see if Wirtz and Frimpong can combine well together for Liverpool after all the success they enjoyed with Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, it will also be interesting to see if the signing of Wirtz means Luis Diaz could leave Liverpool this summer.

