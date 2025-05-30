Exclusive: Chelsea in talks to sign 33 G/A striker alongside Delap for “tactical flexibility”

Hugo Ekitike and Liam Delap (Photo by Alex Grimm, Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Liam Delap and have also started talks to sign another striker to join him at Stamford Bridge.

That striker is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, with sources informing CaughtOffside that the Frenchman is a top target for the Blues as they look to re-shape their attack for next season.

As has been widely reported, Delap is closer to officially becoming a Chelsea player, joining for a relatively cheap fee of £30m due to a clause in his contract at Ipswich Town.

That leaves Chelsea with room for another major signing up front, and CaughtOffside understands they’re one of the clubs making moves for Ekitike after his superb form in 2024/25.

Why Chelsea want Hugo Ekitike as well as Liam Delap

Sources close to the situation describe Ekitike as being someone to offer “tactical flexibility” to Enzo Maresca, as the 22-year-old can also operate out wide.

With a strong record of 22 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, it’s easy to see Ekitike being someone who could link up well with Delap, rather than just being direct competition for his place in the team.

Still, Chelsea are not alone in targeting the former Paris Saint-Germain youngster, with Liverpool also very interested.

Will Hugo Ekitike end up at Chelsea or Liverpool?

Liverpool want to strengthen up front as well this summer, with Darwin Nunez’s future in serious doubt, but Ekitike won’t come cheap at around €100m.

Chelsea are currently felt to be leading the race for Ekitike’s signature, but Liverpool could also get involved if they are able to make player sales to help fund the move.

Nunez is one who could leave, while LFC also have interest from Saudi Pro League clubs in others like Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota.

Meanwhile, there could be outgoings at Chelsea as well if they manage to make their two new exciting signings in attack.

Joao Felix could be available, and though CFC are not actively looking to sell Nicolas Jackson, his situation could be one to watch if the right offers come in, as he may be pushed down the pecking order by Delap and Ekitike.