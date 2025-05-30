Decision soon: Source claims Chelsea are ready to risk completing divisive signing

Chelsea have made a major transfer decision (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea are now reportedly leaning towards completing the permanent transfer of Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old has been on loan at Stamford Bridge this season after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, and there’s been a great deal of uncertainty about his future.

Despite some good moments, including a superb goal in Chelsea’s Europa Conference League final win over Real Betis this week, Sancho has been mostly quite underwhelming in his time in west London.

Still, it seems he might have shown just enough to convince the Blues to trigger the option to make his loan move permanent.

That’s according to what a source told iNews, with their report stating that Chelsea view a £25m deal for a player of Sancho’s talent as a risk worth taking.

Should Chelsea keep Jadon Sancho on a permanent transfer?

Chelsea fans will probably be quite divided on the Sancho situation, as he’s not really done anything in his time in the Premier League to suggest that he can be a consistent top performer at the very highest level.

After all, that’s why United are getting rid of him, and it’s not like they can afford to be too picky right now when other attacking players like Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho have also been pretty disappointing and could surely also be leaving.

Still, there are a lot of players who’ve flopped with the Red Devils in recent times and gone on to improve elsewhere.

Sancho has, arguably, been one of them, as he’s shown some signs of getting back to his best since moving to Chelsea.

With a bit more time, perhaps the England international could still get even better and prove a bargain at just £25m, which is really not that much money for a club like Chelsea.